OSSAA Basketball Scores and Highlights (2/26)

OSSAA Basketball Scores and Highlights (2/26)

Posted:
By Dan Lindblad, KTEN Sports
It's a busy Monday for Oklahoma High School Basketball. Teams across Texoma, and the rest of the state, try to punch their tickets to the next round.

CLASS 4A:

(Girls)  --------------------------

Elk City 57 - Sulphur 50   (Elk City advances to Area)

Blanchard - Ardmore  (Both teams advance to Area)

Byng - Broken Bow  (Both teams advance to Area)

Bethel - Pauls Valley  (Winner advances to Area)

(Boys) --------------------------

Ada - Ardmore   (Both teams advance to Area)

Seminole - Broken Bow  (Both teams advance to Area)

CLASS 3A:

(Girls) --------------------------

Kingston - Washington  (Both teams advance to Area)

Marlow 44 - Dickson  31  (Marlow advances to Area)

Comanche - Idabel  (Both teams advance to Area)

Hartshorne - Hugo  (Both teams advance to Area)

(Boys) --------------------------

Kingston - Marlow  (Both teams advance to Area)

Washington - Valliant  (Winner advances to Area)

Riverside - Idabel  (Both teams advance to Area)

Atoka 61 - Comanche 60  (Atoka advances to Area)

Hartshorne - Hugo  (Both teams advance to Area)

Wilburton 58 - Antlers  41  (Wilburton advances to Area)

CLASS 2A:

(Girls) --------------------------

Latta  56 - Amber-Pocasset 46 (Latta advances to Area)

Vanoss - Christian Heritage  (Both teams advance to Area)

Allen 53 - Rush Springs 55  (Rush Springs advances to Area)

Savanna - Mounds  (Both teams advance to Area)

Howe - Tushka  (Both teams advance to Area)

Rock Creek  41 Caddo  50  (Caddo advances to Area)

(Boys) --------------------------

Mangum - Latta  (Both teams advance to Area)

Minco - Healdton  (Winner advances to Area)

Savanna - Talihina (Both teams advance to Area)

Silo 52 - Central Salisaw 53  (Central Salisaw advances to Area)

Rock Creek - Wright City  (Both teams advance to Area)

Caddo 57 - Howe 54  (Caddo advances to Area)

CLASS A:

(Girls) --------------------------

New Lima - Kiowa  (Winner advances to State)

(Boys) --------------------------

Rattan - Kiowa (Winner advances to State)