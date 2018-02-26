OSSAA Basketball Scores and Highlights (2/26)

It's a busy Monday for Oklahoma High School Basketball. Teams across Texoma, and the rest of the state, try to punch their tickets to the next round.
CLASS 4A:
(Girls) --------------------------
Elk City 57 - Sulphur 50 (Elk City advances to Area)
Blanchard - Ardmore (Both teams advance to Area)
Byng - Broken Bow (Both teams advance to Area)
Bethel - Pauls Valley (Winner advances to Area)
(Boys) --------------------------
Ada - Ardmore (Both teams advance to Area)
Seminole - Broken Bow (Both teams advance to Area)
CLASS 3A:
(Girls) --------------------------
Kingston - Washington (Both teams advance to Area)
Marlow 44 - Dickson 31 (Marlow advances to Area)
Comanche - Idabel (Both teams advance to Area)
Hartshorne - Hugo (Both teams advance to Area)
(Boys) --------------------------
Kingston - Marlow (Both teams advance to Area)
Washington - Valliant (Winner advances to Area)
Riverside - Idabel (Both teams advance to Area)
Atoka 61 - Comanche 60 (Atoka advances to Area)
Hartshorne - Hugo (Both teams advance to Area)
Wilburton 58 - Antlers 41 (Wilburton advances to Area)
CLASS 2A:
(Girls) --------------------------
Latta 56 - Amber-Pocasset 46 (Latta advances to Area)
Vanoss - Christian Heritage (Both teams advance to Area)
Allen 53 - Rush Springs 55 (Rush Springs advances to Area)
Savanna - Mounds (Both teams advance to Area)
Howe - Tushka (Both teams advance to Area)
Rock Creek 41 - Caddo 50 (Caddo advances to Area)
(Boys) --------------------------
Mangum - Latta (Both teams advance to Area)
Minco - Healdton (Winner advances to Area)
Savanna - Talihina (Both teams advance to Area)
Silo 52 - Central Salisaw 53 (Central Salisaw advances to Area)
Rock Creek - Wright City (Both teams advance to Area)
Caddo 57 - Howe 54 (Caddo advances to Area)
CLASS A:
(Girls) --------------------------
New Lima - Kiowa (Winner advances to State)
(Boys) --------------------------
Rattan - Kiowa (Winner advances to State)
