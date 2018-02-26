OSSAA Basketball Scores and Highlights (2/26)

It's a busy Monday for Oklahoma High School Basketball. Teams across Texoma, and the rest of the state, try to punch their tickets to the next round.

CLASS 4A:

(Girls) --------------------------

Elk City 57 - Sulphur 50 (Elk City advances to Area)

Blanchard - Ardmore (Both teams advance to Area)

Byng - Broken Bow (Both teams advance to Area)

Bethel - Pauls Valley (Winner advances to Area)

(Boys) --------------------------

Ada - Ardmore (Both teams advance to Area)

Seminole - Broken Bow (Both teams advance to Area)

CLASS 3A:

(Girls) --------------------------

Kingston - Washington (Both teams advance to Area)

Marlow 44 - Dickson 31 (Marlow advances to Area)

Comanche - Idabel (Both teams advance to Area)

Hartshorne - Hugo (Both teams advance to Area)

(Boys) --------------------------

Kingston - Marlow (Both teams advance to Area)

Washington - Valliant (Winner advances to Area)

Riverside - Idabel (Both teams advance to Area)

Atoka 61 - Comanche 60 (Atoka advances to Area)

Hartshorne - Hugo (Both teams advance to Area)

Wilburton 58 - Antlers 41 (Wilburton advances to Area)

CLASS 2A:

(Girls) --------------------------

Latta 56 - Amber-Pocasset 46 (Latta advances to Area)

Vanoss - Christian Heritage (Both teams advance to Area)

Allen 53 - Rush Springs 55 (Rush Springs advances to Area)

Savanna - Mounds (Both teams advance to Area)

Howe - Tushka (Both teams advance to Area)

Rock Creek 41 - Caddo 50 (Caddo advances to Area)

(Boys) --------------------------

Mangum - Latta (Both teams advance to Area)

Minco - Healdton (Winner advances to Area)

Savanna - Talihina (Both teams advance to Area)

Silo 52 - Central Salisaw 53 (Central Salisaw advances to Area)

Rock Creek - Wright City (Both teams advance to Area)

Caddo 57 - Howe 54 (Caddo advances to Area)

CLASS A:

(Girls) --------------------------

New Lima - Kiowa (Winner advances to State)

(Boys) --------------------------

Rattan - Kiowa (Winner advances to State)