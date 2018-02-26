Garvin County couple busted for alleged pot farm

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
The threat appeared in an Instagram group message. Dickson police notified the FBI after learning about the content.More >>
Authorities said they recovered 65 marijuana plants, smoking devices and weighing scales at the home of Joshua and Kerri Bishop.More >>
St. Philip's Episcopal Church is looking after those who are struggling at the end of the month.More >>
Ryan Gibson, Kaitlyn Medina and Justin Aycox were arrested in Davis after the 100 mph pursuit.More >>
After a $25,000 grant from the ASPCA, the Denison Animal Welfare Group is getting a facelift.More >>
Lane, Oklahoma, is home to a world champion. His name is Tucker Willis, and he's just 10 years old..More >>
The Ardmore Shrine Club hosted its annual barbecue cook-off at the Red Dirt Brewhouse this weekend.More >>
The Oklahoma Blood Institute will expand the hours of its donation centers on Saturday.More >>
Police said a group of people have been going from house to house telling homeowners that the city has a deadline to remove tree debris.More >>
Breana Harmon pleaded guilty to two counts of tampering with evidence and two counts of tampering with a government record.More >>
