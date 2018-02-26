Garvin County couple busted for alleged pot farm

The Garvin County Sheriff's Office provided these photos of the marijuana growing operation at the home of Joshua and Kerri Bishop.

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. -- Two Garvin County residents who openly sell hemp-related products at a shop in Pauls Valley were arrested Saturday after deputies discovered an indoor marijuana-growing operation at their rural home, the sheriff's office said.

Joshua Bishop, 36, and his 38-year-old wife Kerri Bishop were taken into custody after the couple cooperated with investigators and showed them the facility southwest of Pauls Valley.

Authorities said they recovered 65 marijuana plants, smoking devices and weighing scales at the home. Deputies also seized products at the Bishops' shop for testing regarding compliance with applicable laws.

According to the sheriff department's statement:

Sheriff Larry Rhodes describes the marijuana grow as sophisticated and well planned. Three portable growing rooms were discovered. Each room had all the necessary equipment to successfully grow marijuana, then harvest the illegal substance for distribution.

The Bishops were expected to be arraigned on Monday afternoon. Both are charged with possession of a controlled, dangerous substance with the intent to distribute; cultivation of a controlled substance; and child neglect. Two teenage children lived at their home.

"I certainly see these type of situations as a challenge to us in law enforcement in the future if and when the sale of marijuana is legalized in Oklahoma," the sheriff said in a written statement.

Oklahoma voters will decide this summer whether medical marijuana use will become legal in the state.