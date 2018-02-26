Ardmore church reaches out to hungry neighbors - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Ardmore church reaches out to hungry neighbors

Posted: Updated:
By Colton Thompson, KTEN News
Monthly dinner at St. Philip's Episcopal Church in Ardmore. (KTEN) Monthly dinner at St. Philip's Episcopal Church in Ardmore. (KTEN)

ARDMORE, Okla. -- St. Philip's Episcopal Church is looking after those who are struggling at the end of the month.

"The last Sunday of every month we serve a meal to anyone who is in need of food," explained outreach chairman Lee Miller, who said they serve between 90 and 110 people at every Sunday supper each month.

"The further you go into the month, the more people come, because people run out of money before they run out of month," Miller said. "A lot of people come because they need the food. A lot of people come because of the companionship."

Ardmore resident Joseph Montgomery said he was struggling for years, but thanks to both the WOW Church and St. Philip's, he and others have found better days.

"There's been a lot of people coming in here down on their luck, living in the park living across the street or something," he said. "They come in here and get fed... it's a good morale-booster."

Miller said the monthly meal is just one of the ways the church tries to reach people as they look to be a positive force in the community.

"We want to be an outreach church, and so this is one way that we feel like we can do it... not just to our members, but for the entire community," she said.

