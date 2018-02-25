Savage Storm Baseball Drops Double-Header

MELISSA, TX – Southeastern and Arkansas-Monticello combined to hit 13 home runs over a double-header, but unfortunately the Savage Storm came out on the short end of both contests, falling 12-5 and 12-3 on Sunday evening in Melissa, Texas.



The losses drop SE to 4-8 overall and 1-4 in Great American Conference play with the series finale slated for 11 a.m. on Monday.



In the opener, Greg Hubbell retired the first eight batters he faced before UAM's nine-hole hitter connected on a two-out solo homer in the top of the third and would strike out the first two batters of the fourth inning before giving up a second solo shot, this one to the four hole hitter to leave SE down 2-0 midway through the fourth inning.



The Storm struck back in the bottom of the fifth with Dan Weer reaching on a throwing error and two batters later scoring on a Travis Spinney two-run homer to left to knot the game at 2-2.



SE was not done in the inning though as Bryce Deatherage followed Spinney with a single and would later score on a Brett Akins single to open up a 3-2 lead after five.



UAM got a run back in the top of the sixth off back-to-back doubles to lead off the inning to tie the game again at 3-3.



Austin Ferguson would regain the lead for Southeastern in the bottom of the seventh with a leadoff homer to make it 4-3.



UAM would connect on a pair of three-run homers in the top of the eighth to open up a 9-4 lead and tacked on another three-run shot in the top of the ninth to take a 12-4 lead midway through nine innings.



Drew Bolin would lead off the ninth with a solo homer but that's where the Storm rally would end in a 12-5 loss.



Ferguson and Spinney each collected a pair of hits in the game, with each of them homering.



Five others added a hit each.



Spinney drove in a pair of runs, while Bolin, Ferguson, and Akins each posted one RBI.



Hubbell lasted 5.1 innings and allowed three runs on four hits but took a no decision.



Hayden Grimes would toss 2.1 innings in relief and take the loss after allowing five runs on two hits with three strikeouts and three walks.



Jake Patterson would record an out and allow a run on a hit in two batters faced before Dallas Guerrero came on to finish out the contest, allowing three runs on three hits with a K in an inning of work.



In the nightcap the Boll Weevils homered in the first and added three more shots in the second, including a three-run homer, opening up a 6-0 lead midway through the second.



UAM would tack on three more runs in the fourth to push their lead out to 9-0 and follow up by taking advantage of a Storm error in the fifth to make it 10-0.



The Weevils would add a run in the top of the sixth on a single, but Southeastern would respond with a two-run homer from Akins which also plated Elliott to make it 11-2 after six.



UAM would add a run in the top of the seventh on an RBI single to take a 12-2 lead.



Bolin would double home Deatherage in the bottom of the seventh to fashion a 12-3 final.



Ferguson and Elliott each collected a pair of hits, while seven others added one each.



Bolin and Akins each added an RBI in the contest.



Cody Nitson got the start and tossed 3.2 innings and allowed eight runs on six hits with four strikeouts and was saddled with the loss.



Brian Egan, Bailey Burks, Bridger Dauenhauer, and Cody Johnson worked the final 3.1 innings and combined to allow four runs, three earned, on six hits with three K's.