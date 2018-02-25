Denison Animal Welfare Group starts shelter renovation

DENISON, Texas -- After a $25,000 grant from the ASPCA, the Denison Animal Welfare Group is getting a face lift.

They are adding a drainage system along with moisture resistant flooring to their dog rooms.

"When we clean the kennels, after they re-slope the floors, we will be able to wash all the contaminants and debris down the drainage system so that we won't have to be lugging so many wash buckets around," said DAWG volunteer Cindy Huth.

Volunteering with DAWG since it opened in 2014, Huth says the renovations are long over due.

"We could use a little bit of improvement to make things easier for the volunteers here," she said. "And to ensure that the transported dogs are happy and healthy."

But the renovation isn't the only plan in the works for DAWG, they are looking to build a brand new shelter.

"The new shelter facility will be a state of the art facility with everything that's the latest and greatest that we can afford," Huth said. "Something that Denison can be proud of. It's going to be a beautiful building when its completed."

As for the current renovations, Huth says they should be completed in about three weeks.

"It's very exciting," she said. "For the volunteers in particular because it means that people really do believe in us and our program."