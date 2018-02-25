Three arrested after high speed chase in Davis

DAVIS, Okla. -- Three people were arrested in Davis after they lead police on a high speed chase.

Davis police say Ryan Gibson, Kaitlyn Medina and Justin Aycox lead Davis Police, Murray County deputies, and Oklahoma Highway Patrol on a chase.

It happened on Highway 77 with speeds going over 100 miles per hour.

During the chase the three fled on foot, but were found shortly after and were taken into custody.

Police say they were on the run because Gibson was driving the truck without permission.