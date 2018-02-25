Savage Strom Softball Splits a Pair Against Arkansas-Monticello

MELISSA, TX – Southeastern saved a day one split on Sunday against Arkansas-Monticello by picking up a 5-4 win in a marathon 11 inning game after dropping a 5-3 decision in the opener at the Melissa Sports Complex in Melissa, Texas.



The split moves the Savage Storm to 7-8 overall on the season and opens the Great American Conference schedule at 1-1 with the final two games of the series slated for an 11 a.m. double header on Monday.



Kelsey Meeks led the offense with three hits, while Symphoni Shomo and Destiny Riddle each put up a pair of hits in game two.



Elexis Watson drove in a pair of runs, while Shomo, Keeshia Thompson, and Karsyn Brigance each drove in one.



Meeks collected the win in relief, tossing 7.0 innings and allowing no runs on five scattered hits.



Riddle got the start and threw 1.1 innings while allowing a hit before handing the ball to Emily Cudd who tossed 2.2 and was tagged with four runs on three hits.



UAM jumped out in front with a four-run third inning thanks to an RBI single and a three-run homer.



SE answered in the fifth by loading the bases for Thompson who drew a bases-loaded walk to plate Kennedy Salyers.



That was followed a batter later by a Watson two-run double and a batter later Brigance would single home Thompson to knot the game at 4-4.



It would stay tied at that score until the top of the 11th when Shomo would connect on an RBI single to drive in Meeks for the game-winning run.



In game one, UAM got on the board with a solo homer in the bottom of the first and that 1-0 advantage would carry all the way to the fifth inning when the Cotton Blossoms would take advantage of an SE error and collect a pair of hits to add a total of four runs in the inning and mount a 5-0 lead.





Mykaela Wallace would connect on a three-run homer, driving in Karsyn Brigance and Elexis Watson to close the gap to 5-3 midway through the sixth.



Kennedy Salyers finished the contest with a pair of hits, while Symphoni Shomo, Keeshia Thompson, Watson, Brigance, and Wallace each added one hit.



Wallace collected all three of the team's RBI on her sixth-inning homer.



Kelsey Meeks was saddled with the loss after tossing a complete game, 6.0 innings and allowing five runs, only one of which was earned, on six hits while striking out three.