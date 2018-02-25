Austin College Lady 'Roos Fall In SCAC Tournament

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO - The Austin College womens basketball team saw their season come to an end on Saturday night in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference semifinals, falling 81-79 to No. 3-seed Southwestern in overtime. The 'Roos end the year with a record of 20-6 overall.

Ann Savage poured in 24 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter, while Bryce Frank added 23 and Ally Longaker scored 17 in the loss as the Pirates rallied from a seven point deficit late in regulation to square things up and force the extra frame. The teams traded baskets throughout the first four minutes of overtime, and after Meghan Lewis made a free throw to put the 'Roos ahead 78-77 with 1:03 left, Southwestern answered with four free throws down the stretch to get the win. The 'Roos had one final chance with six seconds remaining, but Savage was unable to get a clean look and her three-point attempt fell short as time expired.

Austin College led 37-30 at halftime before Southwestern came back to knot things up heading into the fourth, and the 'Roos would push the margin back to seven on a bucket by Frank with just under three minutes to play. However, that's the last basket Austin College would get in regulation, and Southwestern got a three from Brooke Swift with 1:06 remaining to tie the game and force the extra period.

Savage hit 9-of-14 shots, including 5-of-8 from long distance to get her 24 points, and Frank added six rebounds, two steals, and two assists. Longaker knocked down 8-of-13 shots and grabbed six rebounds to go along with four assists. Southwestern held a big advantage at the free throw line, going 18-of-29 compared to just 5-of-9 for Austin College in the game.

Both teams shot the ball well in the game, with Austin College shooting 46.5% from the field and 42.1% from three-point range while the Pirates hit 45.2% from the floor and 41.2% from long distance.