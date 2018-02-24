Young Texoma bull rider gets a shot at the big leagues

LANE, Okla. -- Texoma is home to a world champion. His name is Tucker Willis, and he's just 10 years old.

"My uncle used to ride bulls and my dad fought bulls, and it's just what I wanted to do," Tucker said.

This youngster has ridden bulls since he was 5, and holds three world titles. Just last year, he won the Mini Bareback World Qualifier in Las Vegas.

"I just try to stay humble," Tucker said.

Now, he's headed to the Iron Cowboy at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, which is one of the biggest professional bull rider rodeos around.

Dad R.D Willis says he has told his kids all their life to do something and follow their dreams.

"In the bull riding world, the PBR [Professional Bull Riders] is the biggest thing there is, he said. "It's a pretty big honor for any rodeo kid."

Tucker will be one of four youngsters riding in the event, and will be the youngest one... but he's used to that.

"I've done this so long that I don't got nerves anymore," he said.

But no matter the fame, faith and family are the drivers for Tucker's success.

"I just pray, 'God, just let me win," he said.

In the future, Tucker hopes to be a rodeo professional. Meantime, he hopes to inspire others with this message: "Live your dream, just do what you want to do."