Bad weather blamed for drop in vital blood donations

ARDMORE, Okla. -- School closings, power outages and hazardous road conditions were all caused by winter weather this week across Texoma.

But those events have also put your neighbors' lives at stake.

"We need about 1,200 donors a day, and with the weather and just not being able to get out and go to blood drives, it's caused a blood shortage," explained Oklahoma Blood Institute executive director Susan Crews.

The OBI likes to have a three-day blood supply on hand, but with blood drives canceled the last two days, it's on the verge of an emergency situation.

"Right now, we're looking at between a one and two-day blood supply. so we're calling it an urgent need," Crews said. "If it gets below a one-day blood supply, we'll get a little more worried and it may become an emergency."

O-negative blood types are in high demand across the state, but donations are accepted from people with all types.

J.A. Saxon has given blood for 35 years. "I give a double red cell every 112 days," he said. "I think it's a duty to do it to help save lives."

With the weather clearing up, Crews is confident that Oklahomans will come through and continue to give.

"Right now we're just trying to get caught up," she said. "We just need the support of Oklahomans to come out and roll up their sleeves like they always do."

The Ardmore donation center of the Oklahoma Blood Institute will offer extended hours on Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It's located at 1420 Veterans Boulevard.

The OBI also has a donor center in Ada at 1930 Stonecipher Boulevard in Ada.

Call 877-340-8777 to make an appointment, or click here for more information online.