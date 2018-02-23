Bad weather blamed for drop in vital blood donations

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010
Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.
The Oklahoma Blood Institute will expand the hours of its donation centers on Saturday.More >>
The Oklahoma Blood Institute will expand the hours of its donation centers on Saturday.More >>
Police said a group of people have been going from house to house telling homeowners that the city has a deadline to remove tree debris.More >>
Police said a group of people have been going from house to house telling homeowners that the city has a deadline to remove tree debris.More >>
Breana Harmon pleaded guilty to two counts of tampering with evidence and two counts of tampering with a government record.More >>
Breana Harmon pleaded guilty to two counts of tampering with evidence and two counts of tampering with a government record.More >>
Coal County might have to go dry, and there will be new restrictions in Carter, Marshall and Atoka counties.More >>
Coal County might have to go dry, and there will be new restrictions in Carter, Marshall and Atoka counties.More >>
Although police have removed the Savoy High School student, some parents are still wondering if their children are safe.More >>
Although police have removed the Savoy High School student, some parents are still wondering if their children are safe.More >>
Jefferson McAhren, 22, is accused of child abuse, lewd molestation, and letting children smoke marijuana. He's now under arrest in Kansas.More >>
Jefferson McAhren, 22, is accused of child abuse, lewd molestation, and letting children smoke marijuana. He's now under arrest in Kansas.More >>
On Tuesday Feb. 27 all IHOP restaurants will give away a stack of pancakes, hoping visitors will donate to Shriners Hospitals for Children. Click for more info.More >>
On Tuesday Feb. 27 all IHOP restaurants will give away a stack of pancakes, hoping visitors will donate to Shriners Hospitals for Children. Click for more info.More >>
"It's technology far advanced than ours flying around our skies," said UFO investigator Gary Neitzel. "A lot of people think they're out there."More >>
"It's technology far advanced than ours flying around our skies," said UFO investigator Gary Neitzel. "A lot of people think they're out there."More >>
Detectives say they're following all leads, but still don't know where Britney Gomez is.More >>
Detectives say they're following all leads, but still don't know where Britney Gomez is.More >>
The ice buildup snapped tree branches that brought power lines down.More >>
The ice buildup snapped tree branches that brought power lines down.More >>