KTEN-TV is seeking a Local Sales Manager to lead our broadcast and digital sales efforts.

We have top-rated syndicated programming and three strong network affiliates (NBC, ABC, CW). The successful candidate will be an innovative leader with the ability to coach and motivate an experienced sales team. Must be a strategic thinker with the ability to develop new business and grow existing business.

This position reports to the Director of Sales. Must be able to develop and execute customer-focused sales strategies with a multi-screen approach. Must be a team player who works well with all departments.

Knowledge of Wide Orbit, Wide Orbit Media Sales and Comscore helpful.

Send resume and cover letter to:

Paul Rossi

Director of Sales

10 Highpoint Circle

Denison, TX 75020

prossi@kten.com

KTEN-TV is an equal opportunity employer.