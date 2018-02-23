Whitesboro police warn of weather-related scam

WHITESBORO, Texas -- In the midst of power outages and falling tree limbs, Whitesboro residents have something else to worry about: Scammers.

Police said a group of people have been going from house-to-house telling homeowners they will be fined by the city unless trees limbs and debris that piled up during this week's ice storm are removed within 24 hours. They're given a "quote" to remove the downed limbs.

"That's not accurate; we are not going to do that," Whitesboro police Chief Scott Taylor said. "We are still in the process of trying to restore power to people, and that's the farthest thing from the truth.

Lola Bomer said she was approached by the group.

"It is aggressive, and I hope no one falls for it," she said. "We wouldn't... not after having experiences before."

Bomer said in the past she's been approached by others seeking to make roof or pipe repairs.

"I think people who live in a small town are victimized more than city people," she said. "I think senior citizens are more apt to be preyed upon."

"Don't believe anybody that just comes through," Chief Taylor advised. "There's going to be a lot of scammers during this time of need saying you have to do this, you have to do that... donate here or donate there."

Call police if you are approached by anyone who is aggressively seeking your business.

All Whitesboro ISD schools were closed on Friday because of ongoing electrical issues.

As power was being restored in Whitesboro on Thursday evening, a house on Water Street went up in flames. Police said it could have been triggered by space heaters that were left on before the blackout, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation.