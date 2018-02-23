Whitesboro police warn of weather-related scam

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010
Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.
Police said a group of people have been going from house to house telling homeowners that the city has a deadline to remove tree debris.More >>
Police said a group of people have been going from house to house telling homeowners that the city has a deadline to remove tree debris.More >>
Breana Harmon pleaded guilty to two counts of tampering with evidence and two counts of tampering with a government record.More >>
Breana Harmon pleaded guilty to two counts of tampering with evidence and two counts of tampering with a government record.More >>
Coal County might have to go dry, and there will be new restrictions in Carter, Marshall and Atoka counties.More >>
Coal County might have to go dry, and there will be new restrictions in Carter, Marshall and Atoka counties.More >>
Although police have removed the Savoy High School student, some parents are still wondering if their children are safe.More >>
Although police have removed the Savoy High School student, some parents are still wondering if their children are safe.More >>
Jefferson McAhren, 22, is accused of child abuse, lewd molestation, and letting children smoke marijuana. He's now under arrest in Kansas.More >>
Jefferson McAhren, 22, is accused of child abuse, lewd molestation, and letting children smoke marijuana. He's now under arrest in Kansas.More >>
On Tuesday Feb. 27 all IHOP restaurants will give away a stack of pancakes, hoping visitors will donate to Shriners Hospitals for Children. Click for more info.More >>
On Tuesday Feb. 27 all IHOP restaurants will give away a stack of pancakes, hoping visitors will donate to Shriners Hospitals for Children. Click for more info.More >>
"It's technology far advanced than ours flying around our skies," said UFO investigator Gary Neitzel. "A lot of people think they're out there."More >>
"It's technology far advanced than ours flying around our skies," said UFO investigator Gary Neitzel. "A lot of people think they're out there."More >>
Detectives say they're following all leads, but still don't know where Britney Gomez is.More >>
Detectives say they're following all leads, but still don't know where Britney Gomez is.More >>
The ice buildup snapped tree branches that brought power lines down.More >>
The ice buildup snapped tree branches that brought power lines down.More >>
Donnie Ferrell, 25, is in custody after the driver of a mail truck was fatally wounded on Monday.More >>
Donnie Ferrell, 25, is in custody after the driver of a mail truck was fatally wounded on Monday.More >>