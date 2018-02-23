Man accused of sexually abusing Antlers girl

Jefferson McAhren is accused of sexually abusing a child in Antlers in 2016. (OSBI photo)

LAWRENCE, Kansas -- Police in this northeast Kansas city were preparing to transport a child sex abuse suspect back to Texoma on Friday.

In a written statement, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Jefferson McAhren lived with his girlfriend and her three children in Antlers in 2016. It is alleged that McAhren let one of those children sleep with him and that he sexually abused her.

The OSBI said McAhren, 22, is accused of child abuse, lewd molestation, and also letting children smoke marijuana.

Police in Lawrence, Kansas, interviewed McAhren earlier this month, at which time he is said to have admitted to the crimes.

The suspect has waived extradition and Oklahoma authorities are waiting for him to be returned to Pushmataha County.