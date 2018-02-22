Southeastern Moves Weekend Baseball/Softball Series

DURANT, OKLA. - Due to weather conditions Southeastern baseball has rescheduled its weekend series against Arkansas-Monticello for Feb. 25-26 with those games to be played at the Melissa Sports Facility in Melissa, Texas.



The Savage Storm will play a double-header on Sunday, Feb. 25, beginning at 2 p.m., with a single game slated for 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 26.

Southeastern softball has been moved and rescheduled, with the games originally slated for Monticello, Ark., now being played in Melissa, Texas, on Feb. 25-26 at the Melissa Sports Facility.



The double-header set fro Sunday, Feb. 25, will start at 1 p.m., with the series concluding on Monday, Feb. 26 with an 11 a.m. double-header.



The series are being hosted at the Melissa Sports Facility which can be found at the following address: 4240 East Melissa Road, Melissa, Texas 75454