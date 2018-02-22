Strangers in the Sky: The UFO question

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010
Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.
Here is the latest information we have about school closings and delays in the KTEN viewing area.More >>
Here is the latest information we have about school closings and delays in the KTEN viewing area.More >>
On Tuesday Feb. 27 all IHOP restaurants will give away a stack of pancakes, hoping visitors will donate to Shriners Hospitals for Children. Click for more info.More >>
On Tuesday Feb. 27 all IHOP restaurants will give away a stack of pancakes, hoping visitors will donate to Shriners Hospitals for Children. Click for more info.More >>
"It's technology far advanced than ours flying around our skies," said UFO investigator Gary Neitzel. "A lot of people think they're out there."More >>
"It's technology far advanced than ours flying around our skies," said UFO investigator Gary Neitzel. "A lot of people think they're out there."More >>
Although police have removed the Savoy High School student, some parents are still wondering if their children are safe.More >>
Although police have removed the Savoy High School student, some parents are still wondering if their children are safe.More >>
Detectives say they're following all leads, but still don't know where Britney Gomez is.More >>
Detectives say they're following all leads, but still don't know where Britney Gomez is.More >>
The ice buildup snapped tree branches that brought power lines down.More >>
The ice buildup snapped tree branches that brought power lines down.More >>
Donnie Ferrell, 25, is in custody after the driver of a mail truck was fatally wounded on Monday.More >>
Donnie Ferrell, 25, is in custody after the driver of a mail truck was fatally wounded on Monday.More >>
Commissioners said their decision to solicit applications to temporarily fill the vacant position is fair, but not everyone agrees.More >>
Commissioners said their decision to solicit applications to temporarily fill the vacant position is fair, but not everyone agrees.More >>
Canyon Creek Drive is now open. That means easier access to Pecan Grove Park West and a future multi-sports facility.More >>
Canyon Creek Drive is now open. That means easier access to Pecan Grove Park West and a future multi-sports facility.More >>