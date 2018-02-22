Trump prefers 'hardened school' approach to safety - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Trump prefers 'hardened school' approach to safety

By Associated Press
Trump speaks at a school safety discussion with state and local officials.

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump said drills that teach students how to respond if an active shooter ever enters the premises "are a very negative thing."

Trump spoke as he opened a school-safety discussion with state and local officials at the White House in response to the fatal shooting of 17 people at a Florida high school last week.

The president said he wouldn't want to tell his son that he has to go through an active-shooter drill. The youngest of Trump's five children, 11-year-old Barron, attends a private school in Potomac, Maryland.

The president said he'd prefer what he called a "hardened school" over active-shooter drills. Trump has said making schools safer will be a top priority for the administration. He has floated the idea of arming teachers as a possible deterrent.

Also on Thursday morning, leaders of the National Rifle Association accused supporters of gun control of exploiting the mass school shooting in Florida to promote an anti-gun agenda.

NRA leader Wayne LaPierre spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference. He said Democrats like House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California and Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy are eager to blame the NRA and are calling "for even more government control."

He said opponents of gun rights want to "sweep under the carpet" the failure of school safety, families "and even the unbelievable failure of the FBI" to prevent the shootings.

LaPierre and NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch addressed conservatives at CPAC.

Loesch said many in the media "love mass shootings," adding, "crying white mothers are ratings gold."

