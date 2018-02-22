Arrest in shooting death of postal worker on Dallas highway

Donnie Ferrell was arrested in connection with the shooting death of a U.S. Postal Service truck driver in Dallas. (KXAS/Dallas PD)

DALLAS (AP) -- Investigators have arrested a man who they say shot and killed a postal worker while he was driving an 11-ton delivery rig on a Dallas highway.

U.S. Postal Inspector Amanda McMurrey said postal inspectors in cooperation with the Dallas Police Department arrested 25-year-old Donnie Ferrell of Hutchins. McMurrey said federal authorities will determine the exact charges, but Ferrell was scheduled to appear before a U.S. Magistrate judge on Thursday.

Federal investigators had offered a $50,000 reward in the early Monday shooting that left 58-year-old Tony Mosby dead.

Investigators said Mosby was driving the rig, known as a box truck, when he was shot. He was found dead in the truck, which had crashed into a guardrail on Interstate 30 near downtown Dallas.

