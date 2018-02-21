New road leads to future Sherman sports complex

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Here is the latest information we have about school closings and delays in the KTEN viewing area.More >>
Commissioners said their decision to solicit applications to temporarily fill the vacant position is fair, but not everyone agrees.More >>
Canyon Creek Drive is now open. That means easier access to Pecan Grove Park West and a future multi-sports facility.More >>
Motorists are on alert for icy roads and highways; many school districts have canceled Wednesday classes.More >>
The city said it will begin cleanup "as weather permits," but emphasized that the sewage spill is having no impact on the quality of drinking water.More >>
There are common-sense defenses for those annoying, computer-automated phone calls, and mobile apps can help limit unauthorized callers.More >>
"[It's] for the special needs children to have the real life opportunity to show in a real livestock show," Molly Faught explained.More >>
Medical authorities say if you've already suffered a bout of influenza, you can always get it again.More >>
Someone has to fill the seat until a November election to replace long-time District Attorney Joe Brown.More >>
"After a situation like what happened in Florida, we're having that conversation of what else can we do," Superintendent Dr. Jill Siler said.More >>
