New road leads to future Sherman sports complex

SHERMAN, Texas -- A new stretch of pavement officially opened Wednesday in Sherman, just in time for a new park.

The extension of Canyon Creek Drive leads to the future Pecan Grove Sports Complex.

"It will allow us to have another exit out of the park," said Sherman Parks and Recreation manager Theresa Hutchinson.

Staffers said the city holds a lot of large events -- like Lights on the Lake -- and upwards of 6,000 people could be at the park at one time.

"So moving those people from Point A to Point B out of the park as quickly as possible, this will help a ton," city spokesman Nate Strauch explained.

Canyon Creek Drive intersects with FM 1417 on the city's west side, and will link the area to U.S. 82.

Previously, motorists would have to use Shady Oaks Drive.

"It took a while to put in, but now that it's in, we can move forward with the park project," Strauch said.

Construction on the $4.5 million sports complex is planned to start before the end of the year.

"In that park, we'll have baseball and softball fields as well as a multi-use area for soccer, lacrosse, football, and that type of thing," Hutchinson said.

The city's planning and zoning committee announced the addition of close to 300 new housing units on Tuesday, and they say this new road could bring even more new housing.

"The city has to make plans for future road development and future home sites," City Council member Shawn Teamann said. "Part of that is going to be packaged with the new Pecan Grove Park."

The city said the new park is expected to be ready by the summer of 2019.