Grayson commissioner explains DA decision

SHERMAN, Texas -- There's a buzz in Sherman after Grayson County Commissioners decided to take applications for the newly-vacant district attorney position until a new DA is elected in November.

Some say that drawn-out procedure will have an impact on justice, and argue that the panel should have simply appointed someone on the But Commissioner David Whitlock said their decision was fair, and will let them compare all the applicants who will take up where veteran District Attorney Joe Brown left off.

"It just seemed like the right thing to do to take the applications, look them over," said Commissioner David Whitlock. "If there's a vetting process that has to be done, then so be it."

Commissioners say any attorney in Texas can apply for the short-term position; they will accept applications for the next two weeks.

"It's not going to be an easy decision, and we don't have to make a decision," Whitlock said.

The candidates will be vetted by an outside party, like the Texas Department of Public Safety. But that process could take weeks or even months, and that's too long for John Baker, who is waiting for justice himself after his niece was allegedly a victim of manslaughter last June.

"We're almost ready at the point that we want to rally our families to go to the D.A.'s office and say, 'Are y'all going to do anything or not?'" he said. "Now it's like, are we going to need to go to the commissioners office and say, 'Can y'all do your job and make sure someone is there to do the job?'"

That's not the only case pending. the D.A.'s office said there are thirteen murder cases to be indicted, and six of those are on capital murder charges.

It would be a daunting task for any outside attorney.

"An outside attorney? No," Baker said. "I think that it needs to be someone that has been here and knows the process and what's going on."

All his family wants is swift justice.

"Everything they do to delay it, just another instance for something else to come up and just rip the wound wide open," Baker said.

Commissioners said even after they receive applications for the D.A.'s position, they don't necessarily have to make a decision from that pool of applicants; they still have the power to appoint someone.

Meantime, the D.A.'s office will continue to operate with its remaining staff.