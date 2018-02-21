Rain blamed for Van Alstyne sewage spill

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas -- More than 200,000 gallons of sewage has spilled from Van Alstyne's wastewater treatment plant, and the city expects a further overflow before the end of the week.

The city flagged the spillage in a required report to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

The spill is in two locations on the east side of Van Alstyne: At the treatment plant on Spain Road south of FM 121; and at a manhole along Ballard Road, about a half-mile east of John Douglas Road.

The city said it will begin cleanup "as weather permits," but emphasized that the sewage spill is having no impact on the quality of drinking water. However, residents within 1/2 mile of either spill who rely on private drinking water wells should have their supply tested prior to use.