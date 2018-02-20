Lone Grove FFA bonds with special students

Special needs students got the full livestock show experience at the Lone Grove FFA Ring of Gold show. (KTEN)

Special needs students got the full livestock show experience at the Lone Grove FFA Ring of Gold show. (KTEN)

LONE GROVE, Okla. -- To celebrate National FFA Week, the Lone Grove chapter of the Future Farmers of America held their Ring of Gold Livestock Show on Tuesday.

Chapter president Molly Faught said it all started four years ago for her sister, Maddie.

"What the show's for is for the special needs children to have the real life opportunity to show in a real livestock show," Molly explained.

Special needs students got the full experience, with their animals being judged as they showed them around the ring. Ribbons were awarded.

The youngsters were also able to get up close and personal with the animals in a petting zoo behind the show ring.

"It's overwhelming for me to be able to give back to [Maddie] and students like her," Molly said. "I don't know the word for it, but it's indescribable."

Organizers said the show has grown since it first started, and Lone Grove is one of the only schools that has anything like it. They hope that word spreads and other schools follow suit.

"We hope to also partner with other schools and let them see what we're doing here and how beneficial it is to our students," special education director Christi Frederick said.

With many events planned, Molly Faught wants to use this week to promote FFA and all of its benefits.

"It's one of the organizations that's not just for showing... it's for leadership, speech... it's for anybody that wants a spot to fit in, they can find their place in ag," she said.

The Lone Grove FFA will be partnering with the non-profit Stamp Out Starvation on Thursday to package food that will be sent to Haiti.