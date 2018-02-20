Gunter schools solicit ideas for a safer campus

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
"[It's] for the special needs children to have the real life opportunity to show in a real livestock show," Molly Faught explained.More >>
Medical authorities say if you've already suffered a bout of influenza, you can always get it again.More >>
Someone has to fill the seat until a November election to replace long-time District Attorney Joe Brown.More >>
"After a situation like what happened in Florida, we're having that conversation of what else can we do," Superintendent Dr. Jill Siler said.More >>
Here is the latest information we have about school closings and delays in the KTEN viewing area.More >>
The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory with the potential for freezing rain and up to one-tenth of an inch of ice accumulation.More >>
Republican and Democratic voters will select candidates for senator, governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, other state offices and local races.More >>
The National Weather Service is offering free Skywarn storm spotter training Tuesday evening in Madill.More >>
The Oklahoma Legislature is considering a bill that would implement Daylight Saving Time year-round.More >>
Officials ordered evacuations near the Erin Springs Superette near Lindsay after a possible explosive device was found late Monday afternoon.More >>
