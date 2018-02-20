Gunter schools solicit ideas for a safer campus

GUNTER, Texas -- In the wake of the Florida school shooting, the Gunter Independent School District says it wants to be better prepared.

The school is asking parents and community members for input in preparing for a worst-case scenario.

"After a situation like what happened in Florida we're having that conversation of what else can we do," said Superintendent Dr. Jill Siler. "That drove us to put out a survey for our community.

The district is seeking feedback about what safety improvements are wanted.

"Just asking the community what are we doing well, what can we do better," Siler said. "We have made so many security improvements over the last several years, but there's still much that can be done."

The superintendent said the district is weighing all options, including hiring a school resource officer.

"That's a viable option for us, but you really need one at each campus to have that moment-to-moment security that we're looking for," Siler said. "It's cost prohibitive when you have multiple campuses."

Training and arming staff members is another consideration.

"The amount of training that goes into that is immense, but we feel like it's the last line of defense," Siler said. ""It's something we at least need to have a discussion about."

The district is also working closely with Gunter police on the security improvements.

"It's very important, because we can't do it without them, and they can't do it without us," Chief Shawn Johnson said. "We have to work together, and that's what we're going to do."

The district plans to have a community forum with police and residents in the weeks ahead.