Questions raised over interim Grayson County DA

Outgoing Grayson County District Attorney Joe Brown said his interim replacement should be named from his staff. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- The race for a new Grayson County district attorney is officially a "go" after incumbent Joe Brown resigned Tuesday to become the next U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas.

But there's now a dispute over the process of selecting an interim D.A.

County commissioners decided to accept applications for someone to fill the position until voters elect someone to fill the shoes of Brown, who had held the position for 17 years.

According to the district attorney's office, it had been assumed that First Assistant District Attorney Kerye Ashmore would assume the position in Brown's absence. Ashmore is not a candidate to replace Brown permanently.

"They have said all along that they did not want to get into the politics of this, and appoint someone and give the appearance of a preference," he said, declaring the commissioners' decision to be counter-productive because early voting started Tuesday for precinct chairs, who -- in May or June -- will be the ones to decide the Republican and Democratic D.A. candidates to appear on the November ballot.

"Keep the status quo for a couple of months, let the people vote, and then if you want to appoint who was chosen, then by all means do that," Ashmore said.

Grayson County Sheriff Tom Watt agrees with Ashmore. "I think that route that you're going is going to cause instability," he said.

Joe Brown also wanted his interim successor to be named from his existing staff.

"It's a time of change and transition, and having somebody from this office to provide the stability into these next few months is critical," he said.

The district attorney's race isn't included in the March 6 primary election is because Brown's confirmation as U.S. Attorney was delayed.

Democratic and Republican voters will instead select precinct chairs in the primary, and they will be the ones who determine which district attorney candidates appear on the November ballot.