Some icy weather, lots of rain

Winter weather advisories and flood watches in the Texoma area on February 20. (KTEN)

Up to three inches of rain fell across parts of Texoma on Tuesday as a cold front moved across the region.

Anticipating icy roads, several school districts in the Oklahoma portion of the KTEN viewing area preemptively canceled Wednesday classes.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for a large swath of Texoma with the potential for freezing rain and up to one-tenth of an inch of ice accumulation. A Flood Watch was issued for areas in southeast Oklahoma and northeast Texas.

