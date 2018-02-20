Trump urges ban on bump stocks

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump says he's signed a memo directing the Justice Department to propose regulations to "ban all devices" like bump stocks used in last year's Las Vegas massacre.

The president made the announcement to curb the use of the rapid-fire devices during a ceremony recognizing bravery by the nation's public safety officers.

Trump is responding days after the shooting deaths of 17 people at a Florida high school. He's pointing to the need to propose regulations to ban the device that was used in the October shooting deaths of 58 people in Las Vegas.

White House officials say the president will be meeting with students, teachers and state and local officials to discuss ways of providing more school safety and address gun violence. Past efforts to address gun violence in Congress have failed.

BREAKING: President Trump says he’s directed AG Sessions to clarify if bump stocks are illegal and to propose regulations to “ban all devices that turn legal weapons into machine guns.” pic.twitter.com/cnZ2mc08TF — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 20, 2018

The White House says members of the Florida community grieving a school shooting will attend a listening session with the president.

Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says people from Parkland will come to the White House Wednesday, as well as people impacted by past school shootings in Columbine, Colorado and Newtown, Connecticut.

The listening session is for students, parents and teachers to speak with the president about school safety and other issues.

Trump will also meet with law enforcement officials Thursday.

