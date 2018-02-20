Early voting underway in Texas

Early voting is underway in Texas for the 2018 primary elections.

Republican and Democratic voters will select candidates for senator, governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, other state offices and local races.

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz is running for re-election, facing four challengers. Incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbot has two challengers on the ballot.

Democratic voters will choose between three candidates seeking Cruz's seat and 10 who want to unseat Gov. Abbott.

Abbott has refused to say if he voted for other statewide officeholders from his own party in the Texas primary.

Abbott spoke to reporters Tuesday after casting his ballot as early voting opened. He wouldn't admit supporting incumbents facing primary challengers, including Land Commissioner George P. Bush and Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller. Abbott was also mum on state Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has been indicted on felony securities fraud charges but doesn't have a primary challenger.

Abbott said the "ballot is secret. It will remain secret."

The polls will be open through Friday, March 2 for early voting; Election Day is Tuesday, March 6. Voters need to present an acceptable form of photo ID in order to cast a ballot.

The Associated Press contributed to this report