Suspicious package prompts evacuation in Garvin County

LINDSAY, Okla. -- Officials ordered evacuations near the Erin Springs Superette near Lindsay after a possible explosive device was found late Monday afternoon.

Officials were waiting for the Oklahoma Highway Patrol bomb squad to determine if that suspicious package poses a danger.

Law enforcement does have a person of interest in connection with the incident. They said the public has no reason to be concerned.

The Erin Springs Superette is located on State Highway 76 about two miles south of Lindsay.

