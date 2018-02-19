Wanted: Volunteers to scan the skies for storms

MADILL, Okla. -- If you've wanted to be a storm spotter, you're in luck. The National Weather Service is offering free Skywarn storm spotter training Tuesday evening in Marshall County.

Officials say most storm spotters are also first responders, so when severe weather strikes, there's a need for more trained eyes.

"It's a very beginning course in learning about weather," explained Marshall County Emergency Management Director Robert Chaney. "Ultimately what I want to do with it here in Marshall County -- very similar to what they've done in Bryan County -- is create a series of volunteers that take another course that the National Weather Service offers that train them specifically on becoming a certified storm spotter."

The weather service says classes offered by the organization let citizens get their storm spotter certification if the local city manager or emergency manager approves.

National Weather Service senior forecaster Kevin Brown said the course is a good refresher for first responders. But ultimately, Chaney is hoping for more community involvement, and said the Tushkahoma storms from 2014 offer a good example.

"The first responders are their own storm spotters," he said. "It hit, then they had to take off their storm spotter hat and put on their firefighter hat, so to speak. They go in and start responding on that, and then I think it was like another 20 minutes, 30 minutes later, another storm hit with devastating results."

The Skywarn storm spotter class is at the Madill High School gymnasium, 700 South 5th Street, Tuesday evening starting at 6:30. It is free to the public in Marshall, Johnston and Bryan counties.

If you can't make that class, you can sign up for an online webinar on March 1.