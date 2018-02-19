TABC high school basketball final boys rankings

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) - Final boys high school basketball rankings as compiled by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches:



BOYS PUBLIC



Class 6A



1. Denton Guyer, 34-1; 2. Austin Westlake, 31-3; 3. Cypress Falls, 29-3; 4. Spring Dekaney, 31-3; 5. South Garland, 31-3; 6. DeSoto, 24-8; 7. Duncanville, 27-6; 8. Cibolo Steele, 30-2; 9. SA Wagner, 26-6; 10. Allen, 27-5; 11. Houston Sam Houston, 26-4; 12. Lake Travis, 26-7; 13. Fort Bend Bush, 28-4; 14. Beaumont West Brook, 29-3; 15. Aldine Eisenhower, 26-7; 16. Odessa Permian, 28-3; 17. Katy Tompkins, 26-8; 18. Garland Rowlett, 21-9; 19. South Grand Prairie, 26-9; 20. North Crowley, 28-5; 21. Klein Forest, 25-5; 22. Klein Oak, 22-9; 23. Houston Lamar, 23-9; 24. Richardson Pearce, 21-9; 25. McAllen Rowe, 24-8.



Class 5A



1. Waxahachie, 27-4; 2. Northwest, 28-5; 3. Mansfield Timberview, 27-6; 4. Port Arthur Memorial, 27-5; 5. Prosper, 29-3; 6. EP Burges, 30-2; 7. Little Elm, 26-7; 8. Dallas Wilson, 18-4; 9. Midlothian, 23-10; 10. Fort Bend Elkins, 25-11; 11. Lancaster, 19-13; 12. CC Veterans Memorial, 30-4; 13. Sulphur Springs, 28-4; 14. Dallas South Oak Cliff, 21-8; 15. Alvin Shadow Creek, 22-6; 16. Laredo Nixon, 29-6; 17. FW Brewer, 26-6; 18. Humble, 28-8; 19. Texas City, 22-12; 20. EP Eastlake, 27-2; 21. Richmond Foster, 18-12; 22. SA Houston, 21-9; 23. SA Alamo Heights, 27-6; 24. Leander Rouse, 26-7; 25. N. Richland Hills Birdville, 25-6.



Class 4A



1. Silsbee, 23-8; 2. Houston Yates, 22-2; 3. Freeport Brazosport, 26-5; 4. Dallas Lincoln, 22-8; 5. Dallas Carter, 27-5; 6. Center, 29-2; 7. WF Hirschi, 22-8; 8. Lubbock Estacado, 22-5; 9. Abilene Wylie, 29-3; 10. Seminole, 22-8; 11. Midlothian Heritage, 28-6; 12. Argyle, 26-6; 13. Waxahachie Life, 31-7; 14. Boerne, 30-4; 15. CC West Oso, 27-7; 16. Wilmer Hutchins, 20-10; 17. Waco Connally, 23-7; 18. Krum, 27-7; 19. Dallas Faith Family, 24-12; 20. Houston Scarborough, 14-9; 21. Houston North Forest, 15-10; 22. Somerset, 24-8; 23. Burkburnett, 19-13; 24. Athens, 26-4; 25. Wharton, 21-11.



Class 3A



1. Jarrell, 27-4; 2. Brock, 32-3; 3. SA Cole, 32-2; 4. Peaster, 24-9; 5. Palestine Westwood, 30-4; 6. Ponder, 30-5; 7. East Chambers, 32-1; 8. Edgewood, 29-2; 9. Nacogdoches Central Heights, 27-7; 10. Bowie, 25-7; 11. Holliday, 26-5; 12. Mount Vernon, 29-1; 13. Commerce, 20-8; 14. Van Alstyne, 23-10; 15. Nocona, 26-6; 16. Pollok Central, 24-8; 17. La Marque, 20-11; 18. Hitchcock, 20-11; 19. Shallowater, 29-2; 20. Marion, 26-6; 21. Wall, 28-3; 22. Coldspring Oakhurst, 23-6; 23. CC London, 19-13; 24. Teague, 14-5; 25. Dallas Madison, 12-17.



Class 2A



1. Thorndale, 28-3; 2. Martins Mill, 29-3; 3. Tenaha, 14-2; 4. Shelbyville, 27-4; 5. Big Sandy, 22-6; 6. Lufkin Pineywoods, 25-6; 7. Muenster, 13-5; 8. San Augustine, 10-5; 9. Cushing, 27-4; 10. Stinnett West Texas, 29-2; 11. Grapeland, 23-8; 12. Dallardsville Big Sandy, 27-8; 13. Neches, 22-11; 14. Port Aransas, 26-10; 15. Snook, 27-5; 16. Clarksville, 21-6; 17. Broaddus, 22-9; 18. Forsan, 26-4; 19. SA Lee Academy, 23-1; 20. Stratford, 12-3; 21. Ivanhoe Rayburn, 24-6; 22. Celeste, 26-4; 23. Iola, 20-7; 24. Stamford, 16-8; 25. Albany, 21-2.



Class 1A



1. Lipan, 32-1; 2. Nazareth, 26-5; 3. Laneville, 25-7; 4. Gail Borden County, 18-2; 5. Coolidge, 21-2; 6. Leggett, 31-5; 7. Dime Box, 18-12; 8. Waelder, 20-6; 9. Moulton, 28-6; 10. Graford, 22-7; 11. Eula, 27-6; 12. Turkey Valley, 16-1; 13. New Home, 26-4; 14. Happy, 14-10; 15. Slidell, 26-6; 16. Bronte, 29-2; 17. Texline, 19-9; 18. Ropesville, 21-6; 19. Milford, 8-5; 20. Oakwood, 14-13; 21. Meadow, 19-7; 22. Ector, 29-6; 23. Martinsville, 25-6; 24. Yantis, 23-3; 25. Rankin, 24-8.

