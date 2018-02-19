Democrats to address the issues in Ardmore - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Democrats to address the issues in Ardmore

Posted: Updated:
By Colton Thompson, KTEN News
Connect
Carter County Democrats planned a State of the State address at the Santa Fe Depot in Ardmore. (KTEN) Carter County Democrats planned a State of the State address at the Santa Fe Depot in Ardmore. (KTEN)

ARDMORE, Okla. -- The Carter County Democratic Party is hosting a State of the State address at Ardmore's Santa Fe Depot Tuesday to let voters know where the party stands on the state's current issues.

"It's important for every citizen to know what's going on at the state level, what's going on at the legislative office, because it definitely influences voters when they go out to the polls," party chairman Kyle Lawson said.

Long time Oklahoma state senator Connie Johnson, who's now running for governor, will be making an appearance at the event. The address will be delivered by Oklahoma Policy Institute director David Blatt, who said he plans to tackle issues like education and the state's budget problems.

"It's a non-partisan initiative," Lawson said. "They're not siding with one side or the other, they just present the facts to voters and legislators and let them take what they want from it."

Tickets for the address at 6 p.m. Tuesday are $5.

"We're definitely hoping to sell this event out this year. Last year we were close to selling out so this year we hope to sell out and then anybody after that can be standing room only if they want."

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.