Democrats to address the issues in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. -- The Carter County Democratic Party is hosting a State of the State address at Ardmore's Santa Fe Depot Tuesday to let voters know where the party stands on the state's current issues.

"It's important for every citizen to know what's going on at the state level, what's going on at the legislative office, because it definitely influences voters when they go out to the polls," party chairman Kyle Lawson said.

Long time Oklahoma state senator Connie Johnson, who's now running for governor, will be making an appearance at the event. The address will be delivered by Oklahoma Policy Institute director David Blatt, who said he plans to tackle issues like education and the state's budget problems.

"It's a non-partisan initiative," Lawson said. "They're not siding with one side or the other, they just present the facts to voters and legislators and let them take what they want from it."

Tickets for the address at 6 p.m. Tuesday are $5.

"We're definitely hoping to sell this event out this year. Last year we were close to selling out so this year we hope to sell out and then anybody after that can be standing room only if they want."