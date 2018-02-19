Women learn self-defense at Ada seminar

ADA, Okla. -- According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in three women are victims of some sort of physical violence by an intimate partner during their lifetime.

Conquer BJJ Martial Arts Academy in Ada is looking to combat that statistic with a self-defense seminar.

It's a class to help women be aware... to show women that they can be strong, and to also help them not panic in certain situations," explained academy owner Cortez Coleman.

Several jiu jitsu techniques were taught to the women who participated on Saturday, but Coleman said the most important thing women can use to protect themselves does not involve physical violence.

"I always ask people this question: Do they know the most important weapon they have on their body? They always tell you their hands, kick, punch people in the face," he said. "But the realization is, it's your voice... have a voice."

Gym manager Marylen Schultz said she's been a victim of assault herself, and that learning at the academy has helped her immensely.

"Confidence is huge," she said. "Knowing you can handle a situation if it arises... not to panic, being able to stay calm in that situation. Lets you execute what you've learned, what you know."

Coleman hopes to put on this seminar once a month, but said his gym is open every day to teach self-defense to everyone.

"You're going to learn how to defend yourself, but the number one key that everyone can use is confidence," he said. "It's going to give you some good confidence, and you're going to get in the best shape of your life."