Social media, officers, agents track stolen truck

Troy Brasfield said his life was a "nightmare" after his feed truck was stolen. (KTEN)

Freddy Gaskey and Ranae Andrews were arrested in Bristow, where the truck was found. (Courtesy Oklahoma Department of Agriculture)

Troy Brasfield couldn't feed his cattle after his truck was stolen. (KTEN)

Troy Brasfield's stolen truck was found more than 100 miles from where it was stolen. (Courtesy Oklahoma Department of Agriculture)

LANE, Okla. -- What would you do if after visiting a local convenience store for breakfast, your $10,000 flatbed truck had disappeared?

Troy Brasfield faced that dilemma last week.

"I don't know, there's not really words for it," he said. "It's just a weird feeling when you walk outside and your truck's gone."

Brasfield said he used that truck every day to feed cattle, and the theft forced him to halt all operations.

"Kinda made my life a nightmare this past week," he said.

Brasfield went to Facebook seeking help from the Atoka county community, and his post was shared nationwide.

Then special agents from the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture got involved with a statewide manhunt for suspects.

"A few days later, fearing the vehicle had left the county, the sheriff's department had contacted the Department of Agriculture and we stepped in to help them out with the investigation," Special Agent Jason Smith said.

Officers and agents tracked down the truck -- along with Freddy Gaskey and his girlfriend Ranae Andrews -- more than 100 miles north in Bristow, Oklahoma, and learned that they were both wanted for felony warrants out of multiple counties.

"And in that residence that we found our suspect: There were multiple drugs and paraphernalia; there was a firearm in his possession," Smith said.

And that's not all.

Gaskey,40, allegedly threatened to shoot officers. Now he is looking 15 years in federal prison for that threat alone.

"This is one guy you want off the streets," Smith said. "He's had multiple warrants from multiple counties, and he was a good one to get off the streets."

The Brasfields said that without the help of all law enforcement involved, they would have never gotten their truck back.

"They just did an awesome job, and I am very, very grateful to them," Debbie Brasfield said. "We'll be grateful for the rest of our lives."

And the special agent told us that without the help of local law enforcement, they would have never have nabbed the suspects so quickly.