OSSAA Boys Basketball Matchups - February 18th

The OSSAA matchups are set. Here are a list of some notable Texoma hoops teams still playing:

Boys

Class 5A East

Duarnt vs Memorial - Friday (2/23), 8 PM at Memorial

Class 4A Area III

Bracket A

Sulphur vs Heritage Hall - Thursday (2/22), 8 PM at Heritage Hall

Bracket C

Tuttle vs Ardmore - Thursday (2/22), 8 PM at Ardmore

Cache vs Ada - Thursday (2/22), 8 PM at Blanchard

Bracket D

Mcloud vs Plainview - Thursday (2/22), 3 PM at Ardmore

Class 4A Area IV

Bracket B

Madill vs Bethel - Thursday (2/22), 3 PM at Bethel

Byng vs Pauls Valley - Thursday (2/22), 3 PM at Pauls Valley

Class 3A Area III

Bracket A

Valliant vs Kingston - Thursday (2/22), 8 PM at Kingston

Bracket B

Dickson vs Lexington - Thursday (2/22), 3 PM at Washington

Lindsay vs Marietta - Thursday (2/22), 3 PM at Kingston

Bracket C

Idabel vs Atoka - Thursday (2/22), 8 PM at Atoka

Bracket D

Eufaula vs Tishomingo - Thursday (2/22), 3 PM at Atoka

Davis vs Lone Grove - Thursday (2/22), 3 PM at Lone Grove

Class 3A Area IV

Bracket C

Wilburton vs Hugo - Thursday (2/22), 8 PM at Hugo

Bracket D

Holdenville vs Antlers - Thursday (2/22), 3 PM at Hugo

Class 2A Area III

Bracket A

Navajo vs Latta - Thursday (2/22), 8 PM at Walters

Bracket B

Wynnewood vs Walters - Thursday (2/22), 3 PM at Walters

Bracket D

Stratford vs Healdton - Thursday (2/22), 3 PM at Minco

Class 2A Area III

Bracket B

Okemah vs Silo - Thursday (2/22), 3 PM at Konawa

Bracket C

Howe vs Rock Creek - Thurdsay (2/22), 8 PM at Rock Creek

Bracket D

Tushka vs Panama - Thursday (2/22), 3 PM at Broken Bow

Caddo vs Wetumka - Thursday (2/22), 3 PM at Rock Creek

Class B Area III

Big Pasture vs Fox - Thursday (2/22), 3 PM at Cache

Class B Area IV

Tupelo vs Whitesboro - Thursday (2/22), 8 PM at Quinton

For full coverage of all of our Texoma high school athletes all year long follow @DanLindbladTV @BrendanAgans @SportsKTEN on Twitter.