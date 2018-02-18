Southeastern Womens Basketball Holds On Over OBU

DURANT, OK – Southeastern blew up in the third quarter and held on down the stretch to pick up a 69-62 win over Oklahoma Baptist on Saturday afternoon at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.



The win lifts the Savage Storm to 11-13 overall and 9-10 in Great American Conference play.



Courtney Brady led all scorers with 21 points with a trio of threes, while Katie Branam reached double-digits with 15 with three threes and Sa'Liesha Hunter followed with 14.



Hunter also paced all players in assists with seven as the Storm dished out 16 assists as a team on the night with Emem David adding four.



Defensively, David paced all players on the glass with a game-high 13 rebounds as SE held a 41-to-31 edge on the glass.



SE scored the first seven points of the game thanks to layups by Brady and Hunter, but OBU would respond with an 11-2 run to leave the Storm in an 11-9 hole after one quarter.



The Bison would pull ahead by as many as seven points in the second quarter, but a 6-0 run capped by an Emem David bucket would close the gap to one point at 23-22 with 2:40 to go in the half.



OBU would twice push the lead back to five points in the final two minutes, but a buzzer-beating Hunter three would leave the Storm down 29-27 at the halftime break.



The Storm blew open the beginning of the second half as a Branam three would give them the lead and kick off a 17-2 run capped by another Branam three to open up a 44-31 lead.



The teams would then trade buckets with SE taking a 52-40 lead at the end of three quarters.



SE pushed its edge to 17 points on a 7-2 run to open the fourth quarter, but the Bisons would answer with a 14-4 push to close the Storm lead to 63-56 with 2:19 to play.



The gap would get as close as five points in the final minute, but a pair of Hunter free throws with 25 seconds to play would seal a 69-62 victory.



