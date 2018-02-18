Savage Storm Mens Hoops Wins Third Straight

DURANT, OK – Southeastern knocked down 15 threes and shot 56.7 percent from the field on its way to a dominant 88065 victory over Oklahoma Baptist on Saturday afternoon in Bloomer Sullivan Arena.



The win is the third-straight and lifts the Savage Storm to 14-10 overall and 13-6 in Great American Conference play.



"We were getting open shots on the perimeter," said head coach Kelly Green, "Because the ball was touching inside. Late in the first half, we quit toughing the ball inside and we started taking the first open shot we saw, which slowed down our scoring. Then they started getting a little rhythm and getting their foot in the paint, making our defense collapse and then throwing it out to their shooters."



SE had a foursome of double-digit scorers, led by Adam Dworsky who turned in 18 points on the day by going 6-of-7 from three-point range.



He was joined by Jett Jobe who finished with 17 on the strength of five threes, with Kevin Buckingham turning in 15 and DJ Henderson chipping in 10 off the bench.



The Storm shot 56.7 percent from the field and was just as impressive from long range, hitting 15-of-27 threes.



Jobe nearly scored a double-double but finished with a game-high nine assists, while Dworsky turned in six. As a team SE was pass happy, finishing with 29 assists.



Markell Henderson led all rebounders on the contest with 12, while Jose Libanio chipped in six and the Storm held a 32-to-27 edge on the board.



The Southeastern offense was putting on a show early in the first half, draining eight threes in the first 10 minutes and using a pair of 8-0 runs to power out to a 38-16 lead by the 6:56 mark on a Dworsky three.



OBU responded with five-straight points to narrow the gap, but Buckingham would score the next seven points in the game to push SE out to its largest lead of the half at 45-21.



However, the Bison finished the half with an 11-0 run over the final four minutes to cut the Storm lead to 45-32 at the halftime break.



SE got back on track to open the second half trading two for one buckets until the lead was back to 19 points at 63-44 on a Markell Henderson three-point play with 13:00 to play.



OBU would use a five-point run to close the gap to 14 points with 11:27 to play, but that was as close as it would get.



SE would use a 17-5 run capped off by a James Donelan layup to push ahead to its largest lead of the day at 82-56 with 4:08 to play.



The Storm would walk out with an 88-65 victory.



