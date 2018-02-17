Man found with multiple gunshot wounds in Paris

PARIS, Texas -- Paris Police received several 9-1-1 phone calls Saturday regarding a person being shot.

It happened at the location in the 200 block of SE 13th Street.

Officers arrived to find a male subject seated in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

The vehicle was in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Police Chief Bob Hundley tells us, the victim was transported to PRMC by Paris EMS where officials say he later died.

Hundley says "preliminary investigation indicates another person was seen in the parking lot talking with the victim shortly before people reported hearing gunshots."

A light colored SUV was seen leaving the area.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.