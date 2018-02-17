Child molester suspect arrested in Love County - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Child molester suspect arrested in Love County

Posted:
Pexels Pexels

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. -- The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Love County man on several counts of child molestation.

Robert Woodall, 40, was arrested Friday at the Love County Courthouse and was booked in the Carter County Jail because he is related to employees at the Love County Jail. 

Agents said they have identified two young female victims.

The OSBI said Woodall is facing two counts of rape and two counts of indecent acts to a child under 16.

Court records show two individuals filed protective orders against the suspect earlier this month.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.