Ada family donates cradle to help grieving parents

The Caring Cradle is designed to give parents of a stillborn baby more time to grieve with their departed. (KTEN)

The Batey family poses with the Caring Cradle they donated to Mercy Hospital in Ada. (KTEN)

ADA, Okla. -- In 2015, Ron and Jill Batey were getting ready to welcome their third child, Morgan, at Mercy Hospital in Ada.

But due to complications, Morgan did not survive the birth.

"It's indescribable, really," Ron Batey said. "I don't know how to describe how helpless it makes you feel."

With that in mind, the Bateys spent the last year raising money for a Caring Cradle -- a device that keeps the baby's body cool so parents can spend more time with an infant who has passed. They believe this will give a family a proper way to say goodbye.

"We came across this and thought, 'What a great way to help other moms.' Because you want to keep them with you," Jill Batey said. "You only have that short amount of time, and you want that time with yourself."

Maggie Wyche, a nurse at Mercy, was present for Morgan's birth. She said the cradle will be a blessing to families, helping them with the grieving process.

"To donate this to other families that have this loss, you can't really describe it," Wyche said. "It's just one of those things that's a huge blessing, and any mommy that needs, any daddy that needs it, it's there."

The bateys have also created the Morgan's Purpose Foundation to help other families forced to deal with stillborn births.

"Hopefully we can raise enough to help contribute towards headstones or funeral costs," Jill Batey said.

Morgan's Purpose fundraisers will be held throughout the year, including a fun run coming up in the next few months.