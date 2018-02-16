Ada family donates cradle to help grieving parents

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010
Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.
"We came across this and thought, 'What a great way to help other moms,'" Jill Batey said.More >>
"We came across this and thought, 'What a great way to help other moms,'" Jill Batey said.More >>
Recent events highlight the need of more protection in schools, but some schools simply can't afford it.More >>
Recent events highlight the need of more protection in schools, but some schools simply can't afford it.More >>
Michael Gary's classmates at Texoma Christian School in Sherman were determined to make his 13th birthday a special one.More >>
Michael Gary's classmates at Texoma Christian School in Sherman were determined to make his 13th birthday a special one.More >>
Traffic on US 69 just north of the Red River in Colbert was slowed Friday afternoon because of a house fire.More >>
Traffic on US 69 just north of the Red River in Colbert was slowed Friday afternoon because of a house fire.More >>
Ronald Cavner, was last seen in the 1100 block of Walnut Drive West at around 9 a.m. Friday.More >>
Ronald Cavner, was last seen in the 1100 block of Walnut Drive West at around 9 a.m. Friday.More >>
The action followed reports of a juvenile carrying something that appeared to be a weapon near campus.More >>
The action followed reports of a juvenile carrying something that appeared to be a weapon near campus.More >>
There are common-sense defenses for those annoying, computer-automated phone calls, and mobile apps can help limit unauthorized callers.More >>
There are common-sense defenses for those annoying, computer-automated phone calls, and mobile apps can help limit unauthorized callers.More >>
Rebekah Bowden is the second recent fatality at the intersection of Skaggs Road and Tuck Street.More >>
Rebekah Bowden is the second recent fatality at the intersection of Skaggs Road and Tuck Street.More >>
"We get places to walk and play... dogs need the same thing," said Ladybug's owner Betty Bartin.More >>
"We get places to walk and play... dogs need the same thing," said Ladybug's owner Betty Bartin.More >>