A birthday surprise for ailing Sherman classmate

SHERMAN, Texas -- A Texoma student celebrated a milestone event Friday in a hospital bed.

Michael Gary's classmates at Texoma Christian School in Sherman were determined to make his 13th birthday a special one.

"Michael was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in early December," Principal Linda Yeilding explained. "In a very short time they found out the he would require chemo and then surgery."

Michael had to drop out of school to go through chemotherapy, and his friends weren't allowed to visit. Students decided to pray and connect with Michael through technology.

Students and friends from every grade showed how they care and miss him by holding up signs he could see via the video link as they sang "Happy Birthday."

"It's sad, but I've learned that everything in life happens, so I think he's going to come through," best friend Landon Zeizer said.

Ever since Michael's diagnosis, students have been sending him cards and gifts every week, showing their ailing classmate that the entire school is holding his hand through a difficult journey.

"This isn't a special occasion just today... we have committed as a school on a daily basis to lift him up and say that God is giving you the strength that you need as you walk through the days and weeks ahead," Yeilding said.

And Texoma Christian School is asking everyone to keep Michael Gary in their prayers.