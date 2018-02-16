Unoccupied house ablaze in Colbert - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Unoccupied house ablaze in Colbert

Colbert firefighters battle a blaze at a house under renovation. (Courtesy) Colbert firefighters battle a blaze at a house under renovation. (Courtesy)

COLBERT, Okla. -- Traffic on US 69 just north of the Red River in Colbert was slowed Friday afternoon because of a house fire.

The call for help went out just before 4 p.m, and smoke rising from the residence could been seen for miles around.

Firefighters said no one lived in the house; it was under renovation.

