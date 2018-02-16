Silver Alert issued for missing Ardmore senior

ARDMORE, Okla. -- Ardmore police issued a Silver Alert bulletin Friday afternoon after a 74-year-old man was reported missing.

The man, identified as Ronald Cavner, was last seen in the 1100 block of Walnut Drive West at around 9 a.m. Friday. Police said Cavner suffers from Alzheimer's disease and dementia and is in imminent danger of serious injury or death.

Cavner, a white male, was last seen driving a 2015 silver Ford EcoSport, a small SUV, with Oklahoma plates HFB-703.

No clothing or further physical description of the missing man was available.

If you have any information about Ronald Cavner or the vehicle he was believed to be driving, contact Ardmore police at 580-223-1212 or call 911.