Silver Alert issued for missing Ardmore senior - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Silver Alert issued for missing Ardmore senior

Posted: Updated:

ARDMORE, Okla. -- Ardmore police issued a Silver Alert bulletin Friday afternoon after a 74-year-old man was reported missing.

The man, identified as Ronald Cavner, was last seen in the 1100 block of Walnut Drive West at around 9 a.m. Friday. Police said Cavner suffers from Alzheimer's disease and dementia and is in imminent danger of serious injury or death.

Cavner, a white male, was last seen driving a 2015 silver Ford EcoSport, a small SUV, with Oklahoma plates HFB-703.

No clothing or further physical description of the missing man was available.

If you have any information about Ronald Cavner or the vehicle he was believed to be driving, contact Ardmore police at 580-223-1212 or call 911.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.