Russians charged with US election interference

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.

The defendants are accused of violating U.S. criminal laws to interfere with American elections and the political process.

Charges include conspiracy, wire fraud, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein said the goal of the Russians charged Friday was "spreading distrust" of 2016 candidates and the political system.

The indictment details an elaborate plot to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Rosenstein said this indictment does not allege that Russian meddling altered the outcome of the presidential race.

The indictment was brought by the office of special counsel Robert Mueller. It alleges that Russians used bogus social media postings and advertisements fraudulently purchased in the name of Americans to sway political opinion during the race between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton.

