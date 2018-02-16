Precautionary lockdown at Sulphur schools

SULPHUR, Okla. -- Sulphur schools were on lockdown Friday morning after reports of a juvenile carrying something that appeared to be a weapon near campus.

Sulphur police said the juvenile was taken into custody.

Just before 10 a.m., Sulphur Public Schools posted an update on Facebook saying the school was longer on lockdown.

"Sulphur Public Schools appreciates the alertness of it's citizens, and the prompt manner that local law enforcement has responded to this situation," the statement said.

There have been precautionary weapon-related lockdowns at two other Texoma school districts -- Stonewall and Ardmore -- since the shooting massacre at a South Florida high school on Valentine's Day.