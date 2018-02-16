Precautionary lockdown at Sulphur schools - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Precautionary lockdown at Sulphur schools

Posted: Updated:

SULPHUR, Okla. -- Sulphur schools were on lockdown Friday morning after reports of a juvenile carrying something that appeared to be a weapon near campus.

Sulphur police said the juvenile was taken into custody.

Just before 10 a.m., Sulphur Public Schools posted an update on Facebook saying the school was longer on lockdown.

"Sulphur Public Schools appreciates the alertness of it's citizens, and the prompt manner that local law enforcement has responded to this situation," the statement said.

There have been precautionary weapon-related lockdowns at two other Texoma school districts -- Stonewall and Ardmore -- since the shooting massacre at a South Florida high school on Valentine's Day.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.