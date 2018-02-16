Getting the upper hand on robocalls

We've all been through this: Your phone rings, there's a pause, then you hear the voice of an automated message.

Our phones are flooded with these "robocalls" almost daily.

According to YouMail, which maintains a robocall database, 13.4 million automated calls were made last month to the 903 area code in northeast Texas last month. That's about 10 calls per person.

In Oklahoma's 580 area code, the Robocall Index measured 3.2 automated calls last month, an average of about four calls per person.

"The numbers have increased dramatically over probably the last three years," said Brad Schuelke, the senior assistant attorney general in the U.S. Consumer Protection Division. His advice: Screen your calls and only answer if it's a number you recognize.

"Don't be fooled by spoofed phone numbers; spammers usually like to spoof numbers to make it look like they are calling from the IRS or from someone, some reputable business, so make sure you know who the call is coming from," Schuelke said.

But what else can you do to stop these persistent callers?

"If you do answer a call and it's a robocall, immediately hang up. Don't press 1 to get more information, or don't even press 9 or whatever number they ask you to to get off the list, because either of those options will likely result in you getting more robocalls," Schuelke said.

There is also technology available specifically to prevent these types of calls.

"Use a call blocking service if there's one available," Schuelke said. "There are, depending on the type of phone that you use, there are different services available. So check with your carrier to see what they offer as well as third party services."

YouMail offers a mobile phone app for this purpose. Available for Android and iOS devices with a 30-day free trial, the company claims to have blocked more than one billion robocalls.

Another company, Nomorobo, offers a similar service with a 14-day free trial.

"Answering the phone will give an indication that it's a valid phone number, so it may result in more calls," Schuelke advised. "But really responding to the call by either pressing 1 or pressing some digit is going to really lead to a likely increase in calls in the future."

If you're really fed up with robocalls, you can also take legal action.

"In addition to the attorney general's office, consumers do have the ability -- under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act -- to bring their own lawsuit in small claims court if they are able to identify who has made the calls," Schuelke said.

The attorney general's office is also working hard to stop these robocalls, with the ability to seek up to $500 per call made by the robocaller.

"The real problem is tracking them down and finding them and filing a lawsuit against the entities, many of which are located overseas," Schuelke said. "It is difficult to track down and to catch the robocallers, but we have had some success, and we've had several enforcements over the last couple of years."