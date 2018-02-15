Woof! Dogs voice approval of Sherman park plan

Betty Bardin and Ladybug are looking forward to Sherman's first dog park. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- For years, dog-lovers in Sherman have been asking for a safe, outdoor space for their pets.

Now that dream is about to become a reality as the city develops plans for a dog park.

For pet owner Betty Bartin and her dog Ladybug, fresh air and plenty of exercise are important.

"She likes it out here; she likes to roam free and play, and at home there is no place for her to really do that," Bartin said.

That's the idea behind the city's first dog park.

"We need a dog park," agreed Sherman recreation coordinator Dylan Johnson. "It's something that Sherman doesn't have currently, or the Texoma area, so we want to be able to provide that for our community."

The canine facility is in the beginning stages of planning, and its location is still under consideration. The city is currently looking at Fairview Park because it is visited by the most dogs.

And if you complete an online survey in the next two weeks, you'll get a say on what features will be offered.

"Whether it's an open area, or more of an obstacle course kind of area, we want to know what the community wants," Johnson said.

The city will then form a planning committee, hoping to open the dog park this fall.

"We will probably go, and I am sure there is a lot more people in this area that will go," Bartin said. "We get places to walk and play... dogs need the same thing,"

The city's first meeting about the park is this Friday; the total budget is $25,000.