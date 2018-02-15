Meth distributors targeted in Carter County roundup

Nine of the 17 people arrested on meth distribution charges in Carter County. (Carter County Jail)

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. -- Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant says 17 people were arrested on drug distribution charges this week.

Ardmore Police, U.S. Marshals and Love County deputies helped in rounding up the suspects. It's hoped the arrests will make a dent in the methamphetamine trade.

Bryant said drug distribution is a felony, meaning more jail time for those who are convicted.

"We take this with extreme caution, and we are trying to do everything we can to minimize drugs in Carter County," the sheriff said.

The 17 suspects are behind bars in Carter County and other facilities.