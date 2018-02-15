Video shows Lindsay stabbing victim seeking help

Surveillance video shows Colby Rushing staggering into the Lindsay police station after being stabbed in the back. (Lindsay PD)

LINDSAY, Okla. -- Surveillance video captured police helping a man who had just been stabbed outside the Lindsay, Oklahoma, police station.

Chief Clint Wood said a child custody dispute on Friday led to a relative of the children stabbing their father, Colby Rushing.

"Joshua Martin walked up behind Colby and stabbed him in the back... the upper-right shoulder blade area," Wood said.

The video shows Rushing staggering into the police station and then receiving medical help for a wound inflicted by a six-inch blade.

"Officers were doing a shift change, so we had multiple officers inside the police department debriefing on the day's activities," the chief said.

Joshua Martin, 27, was arrested hours later, and accused of assault and battery with a deadly weapon. He is reportedly a cousin of the mother of Rushing's children.

Rushing has been released from a hospital and is expected to be okay. Martin is free on bond.

"That has never happened here," Wood said. "We have signs posted outside the police department, you know, that we are a safe place for people that have bought items on Craigslist, Facebook... we are supposed to be a safe place for the citizens of Lindsay to come to."

Police said Rushing was going to pick up his kids from his ex-wife when he was assaulted.