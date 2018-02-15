KTEN-TV, the NBC (10.1), ABC (10.3) and CW (10.2) affiliates serving the Sherman/Ada/Ardmore region (market 160) has an opportunity for Reporter/Producer.

The successful candidate will function as a one-man-band reporter part of the time, and as a newscast/digital producer the rest of the time.

This person will be well versed in social media, broadcast videography and editing, and first and foremost must be an exceptional journalist and storyteller. Community involvement and the ability to cultivate good relationships with local newsmakers is critical.

The successful candidate will work in the shadows of Markets 5 (Dallas), 41 (Oklahoma City), and 58 (Tulsa).

KTEN-TV is an equal opportunity employer. College degree or equivalent required. Some reporter and anchoring preferred, but not required.

Send resume, cover letter and available links to:

Mark Farrell

News Director

10 High Point Circle

Denison, TX 75020

mfarrell@kten.com

No phone calls.