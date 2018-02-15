Lockdown lifted at Stonewall schools - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Lockdown lifted at Stonewall schools

By McKenna Eubank, KTEN News
STONEWALL, Okla. -- Stonewall Public Schools were on lockdown Thursday morning after administrators learned of rumors indicating that a student was making threats.

Officials said the lockdown was precautionary, and law enforcement determined that the rumor was not true.

Regular classes continued for the rest of the school day.

