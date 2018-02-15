The corrosive legacy of winter weather driving

A car wash can keep corrosive brine from building up on your vehicle. (KTEN)

Repair shop owner John Polonchak points to corrosion caused by the brine used to de-ice roads and highways. (KTEN)

DENISON, Texas -- When you drive in cold weather, road crews work overtime to keep ice from building up on streets and highways.

They commonly deploy a de-icing liquid that -- while effective -- can also cause damage to your vehicle.

"Our brine is made of salt and water," explained Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Tim McAlavy.

He said the solution is used before and after freezing weather hits.

But brine is corrosive to steel, and that's what cars and trucks are made of. Just ask John Polonchak, owner of John Chak's Automotive in Denison.

"It can actually eat through the body of the vehicle, eat through the brake lines, and also cause the bolts and nuts to rust and adhere to the other components that they are attached to," he explained.

Polonchak said the damage brine can leave behind can double or triple the price of a standard brake repair "because of the other components that have to be replaced or the amount of time spent."

He suggests a simple preventative measure: Get your car washed after the ice melts.

"Get an undercarriage wash and thoroughly wash off that brine that could've gotten on your vehicle," Polonchak said.

Most car washes charge a little extra for that undercarriage wash, but a couple bucks towards prevention is better than several hundred dollars in repairs.

"It can take what would normally be a relatively minor repair and turn it into a very expensive repair,"Polonchak said.

generally, the car wash doesn't automatically come with that undercarriage wash, so you'll need to make sure you select the right wash to get the job done.